As Ondo State governorship election drawing nearer, members of the Arabirin Grassroots Movement (AGM) today assured Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, of massive Votes in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The group gave this assurance during its State Conference held at the APC party Secretariat in Ore, Odigbo local government area of the State.

Speaking on the need to re-elect governor Akeredolu for another four years, the state coordinator of the group, Hon. (Mrs) Eucharia Nwamara said the giant Strides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu within three years in office has shown how committed to service the governor.

She stressed that physical projects of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu across the state which include Ore flyover and Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ore.

While highlighting the necessities to vote Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10 governorship election, wife of the Ondo State governor, Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu said the state has now been ranked among industrialized state in Nigeria which former administrations have failed.

Mrs. Akeredolu who was represented by her Personal Assistant, Mrs. Lizy Akpan however charged AGM members across Ondo to vote and mobilise votes enmass for Governor Akeredolu in the slated October 10 gubernatorial race in the State.

Over 100 Members of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in Odigbo council area decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the conference.

People in attendance were all the AGM coordinators across the state,party chairmen and other APC lovers.