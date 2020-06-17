As the World celebrates Year 2020 International Day of the African Child, Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, has called on all stakeholders to provide support and protection for children in the State, in order to shield them against abuses and other forms of vices in the society.

Wife of the Governor who decried the high spate of rape cases, minor defilement and several abuses in recent times, admonished society on the need to keep safe our children who are the future of the nation.

The First Lady in her message, noted that the Day is celebrated every year in commemoration of the 16th June 1976 student uprising in Soweto, South Africa, where students who marched in protest against apartheid-inspired education, were brutally murdered.

She said the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa’ therefore emphasized the need for the protection of child’s right in all circumstances.

Mrs. Akeredolu maintained that as an advocate of child’s right, she will continue to do every thing possible to protect their interest, particularly against sexual, domestic and other abuses.

The Digital Mama again charged Children in the State not to jettison independent learning and reading during this period, but leverage on the use of information and computer technology (ICT) to engage in e-learning via several digital platforms, believing this would enable them compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

Oluwatobi Fademi,

S.A. (Media) to Her Excellency