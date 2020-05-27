As part of activities marking this year’s Children’s Day, Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has advised children in the State to stay safe, just as she allayed their fears, concerning Coronavirus, that it will soon be history.

Chief (Mrs.) Akeredolu who stated this in Akure, in her message to Ondo State Children, decried the discomfort currently experienced by the children in this period of lockdown, describing it as a deviation from the normal life they have been exposed to, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

According to her, “this is a message of comfort to Ondo State children who are experiencing this lockdown unusual to a life they have ever known. No schooling, no playing and socialising with their friends etc which could be exasperating. They should hang in there. We shall overcome.”

The First Lady described children as the most valuable to the society and noted that Children are the hopes of a better future, as such their potentials and development must be guided jealously by any government or individual. She maintained that without children the world would be devoid of happiness, love and innovations, thus, they must be guided, protected, loved and cared for.

The Digital Mama charged Children in the State not to jettison independent learning and reading during this period, but leverage on the use of information and computer technology (ICT) to engage in e-learning via several digital platforms, believing this would enable them compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

While wishing them well during this Children’s Day celebration, she also reminded them of the need to serve as Change Agents in the fight against COVID-19, maintain personal hygiene, social distancing, make use of face masks and adhere to other precautionary measures, set up by the government, to prevent them from contracting the virus.

Tobiloba Fademi,

S.A. (Media) to Her Excellency