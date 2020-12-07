16DaysOfActivism: “First Lady is like a black market. Everybody claims the Black Market is illegal but everyone goes there!” – Erelu Bisi Fayemi, speaking at the Africa First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) Event, a leadership development seminar for all First Ladies, with the theme; The First Lady as Leader and Mobiliser of Women and Youth For Peace Building, Conflict Resolution and Resilience in The Post-Covid 19 Era, held at the AFLPM Secretariats Abuja, on Friday, December 4, 2020.