16 Days of Activism: Ondo First Lady calls for decisive action to fight GBV

PRESS STATEMENT

The Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has called for more decisive action in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu made the call while joining the global campaign -16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The annual international movement against Gender-Based Violence kicked off on November 25, 2022, which was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and will run until December 10, 2022, which is Human Rights Day.

The theme for the 2022 movement is “UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls.

“I am encouraging all to get involved. Individuals, organisations, civil societies, and government. I call on all women across social, religious and political lines to unite in defence of womanhood.

“We all have roles to play in making sure that the status of women is improved on all fronts. We can amplify the voices of survivors and activists and support women’s organizations.

“Men should come out and support the advocacy to reduce violence against women, strengthen feminist movements, and see these movements as not threatening but complimenting society in general,” she said.

Throwing some light on the campaign, the First Lady said that gender-based violence issues are still prevalent in today’s society.

“This campaign was started by activists at the inauguration of the women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and it continues to be coordinated each year because violence against women and girls remains the most pervasive human rights violation around the world Nigeria and Ondo state are not excluded from this ugly reality.

“There is also a noticeable backlash against women’s rights around the world. Anti-feminist movements are on the rise, attacks against women human rights defenders and activists are up, and the legal status of women’s rights is increasingly imperilled in many countries.

“Gender-based violence protestors and women’s rights organizations are being increasingly marginalized. These are quite disturbing. But we can’t give up because there is more proof than ever that violence against women and girls is preventable. Evidence shows that the single most important driver of policy change is a strong and autonomous women’s movement

The First Lady reiterated her passion for gender equality and women’s empowerment and her unflinching stand against sexual and gender-based violence.

She devised the popular “Yellow Card” as a preventive measure and established an SGBV Emergency Response Center with Toll-free numbers.

The First Lady of Ondo State alongside other stakeholders worked diligently to ensure that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill was signed into law. She also helped to establish the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-based Violence, (OSAA-GBV) as a holistic approach to ending Sexual and Gender-based Violence.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu has given assurances of her commitment to ending all forms of sexual and gender-based violence in Ondo state and will continue to engage government agencies, international organizations and private individuals to achieve this goal.

As part of activities lined up to Mark the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in Ondo State, the Office of the Wife of the Governor will be holding a press conference on November 30, 2022, at Rotunda Government House. Secondary and Tertiary school students and women-led organisations will be in attendance to discuss SGBV and other issues.

According to the United Nations, more than 1 in 3 women experience gender-based violence during their lifetime. Less than 40 per cent of women who experience violence seek the help of any sort.

Oluwatobi Fademi

SSA, WoG, Ondo State.

November 27, 2022.