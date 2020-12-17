Fourteen years old Moses Olamilekan from Ondo State has won the Best Under 16 boy tournament in the Southwest Nigeria at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Junior Tennis Championship, held in Lagos.

Olamilekan is a 2017 first set of Arabinrin Summer Tennis clinic, which is the initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu aimed at provoking the interest of the young ones in sporting activities.

He was presented to the founder of the Tennis clinic today at the office of the First Lady by the Team Coach, Mr. Mayowa Sunday.

Reacting to the achievement, Arabinrin Akeredolu who was highly elated, commended the boy for the feat, noting that ‘hardwork pays’.

She expressed her commitment to continue to encourage the young ones in form of sponsoring them for tournaments, saying that it would make them stronger and be committed to do more.

Urging the Coach not to relent, Mrs Akeredolu said, “We want many more of you to be identified and we can’t but also appreciate their coach who has been persistent regardless of working in an environment that is not very conducive”.

The Ondo First Lady who stressed the need to encourage children to participate in sporting activities, reiterated her commitment to do her best to ensure that many kids were groomed under Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club to become Tennis Champs in Nigeria.

She therefore thanked organiser of the tournament for appreciating her efforts.

Olamilekan thanked Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu for discovering him and for sponsoring all the tournaments he had participated in.

He expressed readiness to further make the state proud, and not dissapoint the Sponsor.

Coach Mayowa explained that the boy also participated in the Kaduna Junior Clay Court and urged parents to permit their children to be involved in sports activities.