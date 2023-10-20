14 YEARS AFTER, ONDO PERMANENT SECRETARIES RECEIVE NEW SUVs

••• Hails Gov Akeredolu’s Commitment to Workers’ Welfare

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has presented brand new SUVs to Permanent Secretaries in the state as official vehicles.

This marked a significant milestone 14 years after the Olusegun Mimiko administration distributed Toyota Corolla saloon cars to the Permanent Secretaries in the State.

In 2019, Governor Akeredolu had provided reconditioned vehicles to the Permanent Secretaries to enhance their work efficiency.

The new SUV vehicles were presented to the Permanent Secretaries at the 2023 Public Service Week held at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) on Igbotoro Road in Akure, the state capital.

Representing the Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, commended the beneficiaries and urged them to continue working diligently to justify his administration’s trust.

“We expect you to remain innovative and proactive in advancing the development of our state within our REDEEMED Agenda,” Governor Akeredolu emphasised.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Ondo State Public Service, Mr. Bunmi Alade, expressed gratitude for Governor Akeredolu’s remarkable gesture, highlighting the unprecedented presentation of SUVs as official vehicles for Permanent Secretaries in the state.

He pledged the unwavering loyalty of Public Servants in Ondo State to Governor Akeredolu’s administration, adding that their commitment to delivering excellent services is unwavering.

The Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, acknowledged Governor Akeredolu’s dedication to improving the quality of life for Ondo State workers.

He noted that the presentation of brand new official vehicles to the Permanent Secretaries would enhance their status.

“We can now see that Mr. Governor is genuinely concerned about our well-being. With this enhancement, the role of our Permanent Secretaries is elevated, and I can assure you that our best is yet to come,” the Head of Service affirmed.