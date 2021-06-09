•3000 Unemployed Graduates To Participate

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has flagged off a Digital Training Programme tagged “Ondo-engage” for 3000 unemployed graduates in the state.

The flag-off ceremony was part of the activities marking the first 100 days of the Governor’s second term in office.

The training programme is organised by Ondo State Government through the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) in partnership with Envivo Communications Limited and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The training, which will last for nine months, will be focused on digital economy.

The participants will be paid monthly stipend throughout the period of the training and get Laptops and subscription.

Governor Akeredolu said one of the major ways to address Nigeria’s insecurity and other socio-economic challenges is through the dignified engagement and empowerment of the youthful population.

He noted that building the digital skills of the young graduates will go a long way to equip them with relevant skills for IT jobs.

“Undoubtedly, ICT has turned the world into a global village as it has assisted in automating government processes; using technology to solve common problems in the society; entrepreneurship development; proffering digital solution to problems of unemployment, insecurity and economic challenges; improving production.

“It is in realization of the importance of digital education that our administration decided to partner ENVIVO Communications Limited, leveraging on the various CBN funding initiatives such as the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).

“Since the inception of our administration, we have made a lot of progress in the implementation of our ICT Drive through the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) amongst which are: implementation of State Integrated Financial Management System (SIFMIS); conduct of digital training programme for 218 teachers, 270 secondary students, over 350 unemployed youths and 62 entrepreneurs from the three senatorial districts of the State;

“Upgrading and recalibrating of Permanent Residency Card, also known as Kaadi Igbeayo; about 12,000 pregnant women have so far registered under the programme; Establishment of Akure Tech Hub, FUTA, for Ondo Central and signing of MoU for OkitipupaTech Hub, OAUSTECH, Ondo South;

“Automation of revenue collection to improve revenue generation for the State; management and control of utility infrastructure for improved revenue generation and creating of a friendly environment for investors in the state;

“Procurement of ICT services and equipment for effective service delivery; Digital Village Projects in five locations within the State for continuous digital skills acquisition; and installation of dedicated 155 MBPS Broadband internet service to all MDAs, etc,” he said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed that after the training programme, ENVIVO Communications Limited in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will ensure entrepreneurship opportunities for the trainees, through creation of credit windows.

He added that the gesture will engender employment and wealth thereby ensuring peace and stability in the State.

The Governor said: “At the end of this training programme, it is our expectation that most of the challenges being faced by the unemployed graduates will be drastically addressed.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency, Mr Olumbe Akinkugbe, said the participants will be drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state, adding that 1000 participants will be trained from each district.

He disclosed that the Governor Akeredolu administration’s desire is to use Information Technology to drive an accelerated social and economic development in the state across all sectors, including healthcare, education , new jobs opportunities among others.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 9, 2021.

📷Nguher Gabrielle Zaki