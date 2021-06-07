•Vows To Address Capital Flight On Meat Consumption

•Says Rural Areas Will Be Opened For Development

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has described as mind boggling, millions of naira that leaves the state weekly on beef consumption, in form of capital flight.

This is even as the Governor declared his administration’s readiness to construct the Ilutoro rural road as part of the 1000km road to be done in the state under the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP).

Governor Akeredolu maintained that money that would have remained in the state to lubricate the economy of the state is lost to other states that supply cows and other meat source.

The Governor spoke at the commissioning of an Ultra Modern Piggery Project at Ilutoro in Akure North Local Area of the state on Monday.

The piggery project is expected to employ 4000 youths and women in value chain process.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale, other members of the State Executive Council and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Chief Olusola Oke, SAN.

Governor Akeredolu noted that his administration decided to encourage the production of a homegrown alternative in piggery and pig processing, so as to address the ugly trend of the capital flight leaving the state weekly on beef consumption.

The Governor stressed that the project will also create veritable means of employment and empowerment for the teeming youths, adding that dietary intake of lovers of pork would be enhanced.

While assuring that the project will open up the rural areas for development, Arakunrin Akeredolu said the project was put in place to accentuate the different economic benefits in pig production and processing.

“Pig as we all know is very prolific, as such, rate of return on investment is high. This will undoubtedly translate to increased wealth for our farmers.” He said.

He said his administration is irrevocably committed to have the sunshine state REDEEMED from poverty, hunger , insecurity and youth unemployment.

“At this juncture, we need to point out the value addition initiatives of our administration which has culminated in the establishment of a number of agro-allied industries. Worthy of mention is the Sunshine Chocolate Factory at Alade-Idanre for value addition to cocoa.

“Our chocolate from Idanre is at verge of hitting national and international markets. Not only that, Ethanol Processing Company at Okeluse is at the verge of completion, Ondo State, being the largest producer of cassava in the country is poised to supply the needed raw material. Furthermore, the Egg Powder Processing Factory at Emure-Ile in Owo Local Government and many others are all part of the initiatives of our administration to give value addition to curb produce in Ondo State.” He said.

The Governor also appreciated Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), African Development (AfDB) for their cooperation and reposing confidence in his administration.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 7, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki