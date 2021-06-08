•Says Security Outfit Not For Battle Against Any Ethnic Nationality

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has declared that efforts to empower and strengthen the State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, was not a battle against any ethnic nationality in the country.

Governor Akeredolu said the existence of Amotekun is rather an uncompromising approach to deal with the forces against the unity of the country and well-being of the people.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday at the official commissioning of the Administrative Headquarters and Control Centre of Amotekun Corps at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The new headquarters houses a control room equipped with all necessary gadgets where situation reports are collated and transmitted to the approved channels of the security agency.

Governor Akeredolu expressed delight in Amotekun’s initiative of combining local and artificial intelligence to raise capacity in the fight against crime which has assumed a worrisome dimension.

“I am confident of the continued cooperation among our security agencies in the bid to continue to secure the lives and properties of the people. This I believe would be jointly carried out with Amotekun commanders in other States in the geopolitical zone. I wish to reassure you of my support,” he said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu added that the new edifice was a symbol of his administration’s desire and irrevocable commitment to the ideals that were sworn to at the launch of Amotekun initiative sometimes in January 2020 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“You will agree with me that the challenges we have faced since then has heightened and has become morally necessary to ensure that our men are not just physically fit but mentally balanced to interpret signals as they receive from the various flashpoints.

“It is with this in mind that I wish to enjoin all stakeholders in and out of the State to give the required support to the Agency and other security agencies as they collectively assist us in the realisation of the 6th Goal of the REDEEMED agenda which focuses on the Maintenance of Law and Order through Adequate Security,” he said.

The Governor thanked the people of the Sunshine state for their understanding and cooperation in obeying laws and regulations guiding the movement of motorcycles.

He noted: “The inconveniences are worth it in the end when viewed against the negative consequences that disobedience attracts.”

He, however, solicited the cooperation of the indigenes of the State in the Diaspora to assist his administration in terms of funds and crime-fighting equipment in order to protect the state’s heritage and bequeath a peaceful and safe place to the next generation.

The event was attended by members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; and other members of the state executive council; Traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the state council of Obas, Oba Fredrick Obateru, Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom; Heads of Security Agencies, Amotekun Commanders in Ekiti, Osun and Ogun states among other dignitaries.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 8, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki