… Emphasised on quality education.

… Enjoined Students to shun social vices.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN on Monday flag-off the disbursement of N97 million as bursary and scholarships to 7,449 Students of Ondo State origin in Nigeria Tertiary Institutions for year 2021.

The Governor stated that the importance of education and human capital development in achieving rapid socio-economic goals of his administration is one of the pillars in his second term “REDEEMED POLICY TRUST” .

Arakunrin Akeredolu stated this yesterday at Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor office, Alagbaka Akure.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Governor highlighted that four categories of the State’s Students in public Tertiary Institutions all over the country are to benefits from the scheme.

These are ;

A– general bursary award to Ondo State Students in public Tertiary Institutions.

B– scholarships to Ondo State Students in the Nigerian Law Schools.

C– scholarships to Ondo State Students at clinical stages in their medical studies.

D– scholarships to all Ondo State Students with disabilities in public Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

The Governor equally stated that scholarships award to the State Students with disabilities is automatic.

“Apart from this scholarship programmes, we have intervened massively in infrastructural development at all levels from primary to tertiary institutions throughout the State”, he said.

“The infrastructural development already achieved in public primary Schools in the State is unprecedented and has been recognized and applauded by different stakeholders from within and outside the State” , the Governor declared.

The Governor further admonished the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the State and at all times, shun social vices.

Supporting the Governor, the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Scholarship Board, Mr Joshua Folayemi charged the beneficiaries to see the kind gesture of the Governor as a clarion call for them to strive at achieving excellence in their education and at the same time reciprocate the kind gesture of the Governor by being good ambassadors of the State.

In their response, the students applauded the Governor for the bursary/scholarships scheme and equally thanked him for being youths promoter.

Joining the Deputy Governor for at the event are, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, Commissioner of Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, Ondo State House Committee on Education, Hon Toluwani Borokini, Special Adviser to Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaye, SSA on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu, SSA on Students and Youths, Mr Muyiwa Ogunyemi, Permanent Secretary office of the deputy governor, Gbenga Akingbasote and others.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

(Office of the Deputy Governor).