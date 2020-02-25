You’ve done well, Buhari tells Akeredolu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for all the projects he was able to put in place within three years in office.

President Buhari who arrived the state today as part of activities marking the third anniversary of Akeredolu-led administration, gave the commendation in Ore, Odigbo local government area of the state while commissioning the Ore Linyi industrial hub.

He described his achievements as remarkable, affirming that the hub would bring positive impact on the people of the state.

According to him, Akeredolu sold the idea to him when it was conceived and expressed happiness that through hardword, dedication and commitment, the idea has become a reality.

The President commended investors for choosing Ondo state and assured of necessary support to further encourage their stay in Nigeria.

He also lauded the host community for the cooperation and support accorded the investors and appealed to them to sustain the relationship, while affirming that the project would create jobs for the teeming youths and improve the economic development of the state.

Earlier while welcoming the president to the state, Akeredolu had described the state as the hidden treasure of Nigeria.

Akeredolu, who was explaining the process that led to the establishment of the industrial hub to the President Buhari, said Ondo state had so many hidden treasures like Bitumen, Coastline among others that are capable to bring more investors to the country.

Thanking the President for honouring the state with his presence, Akeredolu described Buhari as an epitome of integrity for taking time out of his busy schedules to come and commission the projects.

He noted that he was fulfilled today seeing his dream of industrialising Ondo state coming to pass.

The President, however commissioned the industrial hub, and was led to the Ore flyover bridge to also commission it.