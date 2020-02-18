Your second term a done deal, Nigerian Youth Parliament assures Gov Akeredolu

Members of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) have saluted the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the various giant strides recorded by his administration within the last three years.

The NYP members, led by the chairman in the Southwest, Hon. Akinyele Odunayo, also presented an award of an “icon of courage to the Nigerian Youth” to the Governor over his role in the launch and formation of the Southwest Nigeria Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”.

The NYP is a Legislative and Developmental Training Institution, created by the United Nations to strengthen, reinforce and consolidate efforts in empowering young people through meaningful youth representation in driving Nigeria’s developmental agenda.

The chairman, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, said Governor Akeredolu’s efforts at the Ondo-Linyin industrial hub, which has employed lots of Nigerian Youths, is highly commendable.

While noting that Governor Akeredolu stood out in the actualization of the formation of Amotekun, the Youth Parliament gave the Governor a standing ovation for standing with the people.

“We are here to commend your efforts on a lot of giant strides that you have recorded in Ondo State. Worthy of mention is the massive road constructions going round in the state

“Let me particularly mention the Ore flyover. We also thank you for the good learning environment you have provided in our public primary schools,” Akinyele said.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu said the United Nations must have a great idea about the roles of the youths by creating a Youth Parliament.

The Governor urged them to debate issues that are affecting the country, adding that the issue of leadership and others should form subjects for discussion without being partisan.

“I believe it is not just a gathering of youths for fun. You must be able to handle some supervisory roles on other unions and association on campus. You have a great role to play. You have observed our infrastructural giant and I thank you for that,” Governor Akeredolu said.