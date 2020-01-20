Work Will Soon Start on Okitipupa Township Roads – Femi Agagu

The Ondo State Commissioner for Education Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu yesterday disclosed that work will soon start on Okitipupa township roads.

Agagu gave this cheering news at this year first monthly meeting of APC LG held at Aye city Hall, Ode Aye.

He pointed out that the ongoing renovation of public primary Schools, the ongoing by-pass from Igbokoda to Aye/Ore road is evidence of the support received Akeredolu led Government and solicit for their continued support .

According to Agagu, “in our Local Government we need to be bastion of peace, stability, collaboration, consensus building so that we can continue to support the Government, to rally our party and our people to support our Government and you have been doing that very well” .

In his own message, Hon Jones Ogunmusire SSA to Governor on Policy and Administration, emphasized on the need for all APC members to work as a team.

“We are in a very critical juncture in our state where we need peace, sacrifice and commitment to put aside selfish agenda and promote collective interest”, he said.

Amongst those present at the meeting are, the Okitipupa APC LG party Chairman Hon Bode Ikulala, Hon Diran Iyantan, Hon Morenike Alaka, Chief Ola Iwaeni, Hon Ola Oguntimehin, Chief Tayo Eniku, Princess Dupe Adetuwo, Hon Lola Akinseloyin, Hon Igbekele Akinrinwa, Hon Benson Akinbo, Hon Ladi Okunniga, Hon Andrew Ogunsakin and Chief Dapo Akinteye.

Others are Prince Femi Akinlalu, Hon Arsenal Gbenga Akinrinlola, Mrs Idowu Fayemi, Hon Funke Kumuyi, Gbenga Osedele, Solomon Lagbayi and Comrade Feso Oladipupo.

Equally all the LG party Executives, Supervisors, Wards Chairmen, Women Leaders and Youths Leaders were present.