We will give what it takes to ensure the security of our people – Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said Governors from the Southwest are prepared to give whatever it takes for the security of lives and properties of the people in the region.

Governor Akeredolu reiterated the commitment of the Governors in the Southwest to the provision of efficient security network that will ensure the security of lives and property of the people in the region.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues at a Community Policing programme organised by the Inspector General of Police in Lagos for the Southwest, said he and his colleagues have resolved to ensure that the lives of their people are adequately secured to be able to go about their legitimate duties as law abiding citizens.

He said the security situation in the country has undoubtedly gotten to a worrisome point, such that everybody is greatly concerned.

” I doubt if the IG is even sleeping now. Only yesterday, he was in the east. By tomorrow maybe he would be somewhere else. The National Assembly is concerned and I’m sure Mr President is also greatly bothered,” he said.

The Governor called for the decentralisation of the command structure of the Police in Nigeria in a manner that would enable the security of the people reflect their peculiar problems.

He noted that as much as the concept of Community Policing as being espoused by the Inspector General of Police may be good, it cannot entirely be the only solution to the myraid of security problems in the country.