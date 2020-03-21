WE WILL CONTINUE TO UPGRADE, RENEW INFRASTRUCTURES – AKEREDOLU

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has assured that his administration will continue to renew and upgrade infrastructures across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The Governor who spoke during the inspection of some ongoing projects in Akure the State Capital, said he will not rest on his oars at making residential areas and commercial environment of the people comfortable.

At Adetade Street behind Mobil Filling Station, Ilesha Road, the people of the area trooped out enmasse to appreciate the governor for the ongoing construction of the community road spanning about two kilometers.

The Chairman, Landlord Association of the Community, Mr Tope Babatope who spoke on behalf of residents of the area assured the governor of their continuous prayers and support for his administration.

On sighting the Governor’s convoy entering the Mojere Motor Spare-parts Market, Ilesha Motor Park, Akure, songs of appreciation in both Yoruba and Igbo languages rented the air by both dealers and customers in the market.

Leaders of the marketers said they have resolved to stand solidly behind the governor to make his second term aspiration a resounding success.

To the Babaloja of Mojere Market, Chief Oluwafemi Kayode, the only way by which the marketers in Mojere Market would reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor Akeredolu would be in giving him all round support to the extent that his political ambitions would be their individual and collective projects.

The Honourable Commissioner for Works , Hon. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Works and Infrastructure, Engr Raimi Aminu and top officers of the Ministry of Works accompanied the governor on the tour.