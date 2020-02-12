We will continue to protect the right of women, children – Gov Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his administration will continue to protect the rights of women, children and the vulnerable in the state.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration would look at the possibility of extending the current maternity leave from three months to six months to encourage women on the need for exclusive breast feeding.

The Governor spoke in his office on Tuesday while receiving the representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), led by Dr. Tushar Range, the new Chief of Field Office, Akure.

While stressing that the state has benefited immensely from the robust relationship and collaboration with UNICEF, Governor Akeredolu called for more collaborations in all his administration’s social policies in the state.

The Governor reiterated the commitment of his adminstration to the Open Defecation Bill to further ensure hygienic environment in the state.

The new Chief of Field Office, Akure, Dr. Range, assured the Governor of their readiness to give necessary technical support, especially in the area of women and children development.

Dr. Range specifically lauded Governor Akeredolu for his various women and children-oriented programmes and policies, including the school feeding programme for school children to ensure good upbringings.

According to him, all the good initiatives of the government targeting women and children development will be supported by the UNICEF to ensure its sustainability.

📸 Blessed Michael