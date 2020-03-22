We have resuscitated Olusegun Agagu varsity after 8 years of neglect – Gov Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his administration has resuscitated the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology after eight years of abandonment.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration has been able to drive through development in the institution with good road networks and regular payment of subventions.

He said his government has also been able to empower the University to complete three capital projects, all of which are ready for commissioning.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the foundation laying ceremony of the University of Fortune, owned by Nigeria Business Mogul,Jimoh Ibrahim, Esq (CFR) on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He said: ”We are concentrating more on our primary schools and luckily, it’s an Ikale woman that’s managing our State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). Princess Oladunni Odu is the one managing our SUBEB. And our ministry of education is being managed by an Ikale person, Femi Agagu.”

Speaking on the University of Fortune, Governor Akeredolu, who commended Ibrahim for the move, said Education is the bedrock of development in every society.

The Governor said the establishment of the institution is geared toward the betterment of the society, adding that the state must encourage Ibrahim.

Governor Akeredolu said: ”This initiative is not strange but we must finish this. What we have seen here is surprising and I can assure that I am overwhelmed and least expected what I have seen here. This is a great way to begin. Education is the bedrock of development. Without eduction we are going no where. Education is key.

“Your investments, we know. Especially in the oil and gas, insurance, hotels , you have investment virtually everywhere. What you are building here is far more than what you have outside. You will succeed.”