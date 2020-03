Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has approved the appointment of Prof. Adesegun Olayiwola FATUSI as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Science, (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State.

Prof. Fatusi replaces the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo Prof. Friday Okonofua, FAS, FAAS following the successful completion of his tenure.

Adesegun Olayiwola FATUSI is a Professor of Community Medicine and Public Health, and an accomplished scholar, policy actor, academic leader and administrator who has served in leadership positions within the academia, international research and professional circles, and civil society.

He was a former Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

Prof. Fatusi also served as the Director of the Institute of Public Health and Head of the Department of Community Health in OAU. He was also the pioneer Director of OAU’s Population and Reproductive Health Programme (PRHP) – a partnership between Bill & Melinda Gates Institute of

Population & Reproductive Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, USA (JHSPH) and OAU. He previously worked as Technical Adviser with the United Nations Population Fund

(UNFPA) in Nigeria and is currently with the Guttmacher Institute, New York as Director of International Research.

Prof. Fatusi is well-published with about 100 peer-reviewed articles and authored over 50 technical publications. He has served as the Lead Consultant for several national studies, including National Study

on School Health; National Obstetrics Care Study; Performance Factor Special Study on Reproductive and Child Health; and, the National Tuberculosis Quality of Care Study. With a remarkable track record in

craftsmanship and resource mobilisation, he has served as Nigeria Country Lead/Principal Investigator for

several multi-country studies, including UNICEF’s Learning Plus Project, Tobacco Advertising and Global Youth Market Study funded by Bloomberg Foundation, the Global Early Adolescent Study, and the

formative research for WHO’s Global Accelerated Action for the Health of Adolescents (AA-HA!) framework.

He has also served as the national team leader for the development of Nigeria’s proposal for funding from the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. A foremost policy expert, he has served

as the Chair of Nigeria’s National Technical Working Group on Adolescent Health and Development since 2006 and led the development of over 10 national policy and strategy documents in the fields of

adolescent health, HIV and AIDS, and Reproductive, Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH).

He has served on the Governing Board of the National University Commission and the Board of Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University teaching Hospitals Complex. He also serves as a member of the Board of over 10 youth and health-focused non-governmental organisations. He a member of the Lancet Commission on Adolescent Health, the Vice President (Sub-Saharan Africa) for the International Association for Adolescent Health, and the current Chair of the Advisory Board of the multicountry Global Early Adolescent Study coordinated by JHSPH and funded by multiple donors. He has served as a consultant to several international agencies for almost two decades, including WHO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNAIDS, World Bank, DFID and USAID.

Prof. Fatusi graduated from OAU in 1987 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree, and with distinction in Community Health and the Lawrence Omole Award for the best graduating student in Community Health. He won the Federal Government of Nigeria award as the best candidate in the Part I

examinations of the Faculty of Public Health, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria in 1992.

He graduated from the International Masters of Public Health programme of the Hebrew University, Hadassah, Israel, in 1995 with summa cum laude honours and was the best graduating student. He

obtained the Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians in Community Health in April 1995.

He also has a Ph.D. degree in Public Health from the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria. He was a PackardGates Population Leadership Fellow at the University of Washington, Seattle, USA between 2001 and 2002 and a Visiting Scholar at the Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, USA, in 2007.

