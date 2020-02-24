Traditional rulers in Ondo state commend Governor Akeredolu over Infrastructure, community development

Traditional rulers in Ondo state have lauded the performance of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration on Road Construction And Community Development as monumental.

The Olugbo and Chairman council of Obas ,Oba Frederick Akinruntan stated this while speaking with ORANGEFM in Akure on the activities of the current administration in the last three years.

The Ondo state Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on assumption of office in February 24, 2017 vowed to redefine governance in five cardinal areas namely job creation, Insfrastructural development, Education, quality healthcare, Rural Development and Community Extension Services.

This, his government has pursued vigorously in the last three years with effective policies and Programmes .

And as the governor marks his third year in office, no fewer than two hundred and fifty kilometers of roads have been constructed across the state.

Prominent among the road projects are Akure township roads, the Dualization of Oke Alabojuto in Ikare Akoko , rehabilitation of Oke Oka Road in Akoko southwest , Owo township roads , Ore flyover bridge among several others across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The state commissioner for works and infrastructure Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye said the results of the governor’s comittment to Infrastructural development are visible for all to see.

The special adviser to governor Akeredolu on Works and Infrastructure Mr Raimi Aminu speaks completed and on-going projects,geared towards infrastructural facelift of the state

Assessing the performance,the state chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers NSE Dr Christianah Ijagbemi said governor Akeredolu should be commended for patronising local contractors as well as the quality of work done on the road projects across the state.

The Olugbo and Chairman of Ondo council of Obas Oba Fredrick Akinruntan said the performance of the governor in the last three years is Monumental.

The Olubaka of Okaland Oba Adebori Adeleye said various ongoing projects within the state attest to the fact that , governor Akeredolu is a serious minded person who takes development of his people seriously.

Also, the Jegun of Idepe Okitipupa Oba Michael Obatuga Adetoye said the present administration’s development strides are visible in Okitipupa and urged the governor not to relax into complacency.

While reflecting on the governor’s performance in the last three years, some residents of Akure were of the opinion that other governors should emulate the Ondo example on Infrastructure and Community development.

Eleven day activities starting with a pre event Press briefing , a movie screening , inauguration of ore flyover and industrial park by president Muhammadu buhari were already lined up to mark the governor’s Third year Anniversary in office.