STRIVE TO CARVE NICHE FOR UNIMED, AKEREDOLU URGES MANAGEMENT

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged the management of the state University of Medical Sciences to carve a niche for the university as the best medical institution in the country.

Governor Akeredolu, who hailed the outgoing vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Friday Okonofua, for his visionary leadership, said the professor proved that merit means a lot in appointment into office.

The Governor who was speaking at the 8th Distinguished/5th Founder’s Day of UNIMED in Ondo, said the guest lecturer, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, did justice to the topic of the lecture, Rethinking Nigeria’s Future Development.

According to Akeredolu, the guest lecturer said in clear terms the problems confronting the country.

He challenged the nation’s elite to have a consensus on how to move the country forward.