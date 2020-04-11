Stay safe, remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, Olowa charges Christians at Easter

Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, has congratulated the Christians all over the world as they celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The monarch in his Easter message to the people through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ayodeji Owolabi, said, Easter is a period when Christians all over the world come together to remember the ultimate sacrifice of our Lord Jesus for mankind in His death and resurrection.

According to him, the Christianity we enjoy today and our salvation is a product of inestimable sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ on the cross, which brought redemption to our souls.

Oba Agbede stressed the need for a sober reflection on our lives and the restoration of our individual covenant with God and our relationship with our family and friends, to forgive one another as Almighty God forgave us through the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, His dear son.

This Easter, the monarch also reiterated the importance of staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, which has become a global pandemic. He called on everyone to adhere strictly to all the preventive measures as given by the governments and stakeholders in health sector.

Oba Agbede who is optimistic that this COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the past, therefore enjoined all to unite with one another, by working in the spirit of togetherness and to exercise collective tolerance and ready to make sacrifices during this lockdowns.

He said this sacrifice is for a little while which would help minimized the spread of this pandemic, and to help create a safer and healthy society for ourselves.

He commended the State Government under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN for his efforts at ensuring safety of all residents of Ondo State at this period. He appreciated the kind gestures of well meaning indigenes at providing palliatives for the people in the state.

Oba Agbede also applauded the roles of traditional rulers in the state at ensuring full compliance of all the preventive measures as ordered by the government in their respective domains, and for provisions of food and other materials items for their people.

While urging everyone to devote a little time to pray for our beloved country Nigeria at this trying time and for grace to overcome the challenges this COVID-19 Pandemic has caused us as a united nation, he urged us to continually imbibe the spirit of love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.