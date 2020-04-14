‘Stay At Home,’ Akeredolu Imposes Curfew In Ondo Over Coronavirus

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has ordered a dusk -to-dawn curfew on the state from 7pm to 7am as part of the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who made the announcement during a press conference held at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure on Tuesday, said the curfew takes immediate effect as from Tuesday, 14th April, 2020 till further notice.

The Governor stressed that the state becomes more vulnerable as the third case is within the state with a tendency towards community transmission.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed that he has also directed other sterner measures including arrest and detention of individuals found to have breached government’s directives on restriction of movement of persons and goods, operation of business premises and community markets, religious gatherings and public bars and other social activities within the state.

According to the Governor, only exceptions are where food and medical items are sold with total compliance with social and physical distancing.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said, “For avoidance of doubt the current case is not currently a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as earlier announced. He is an employee of the Nigerian Army Barracks who served as a medical practitioner in the same facility in the year 2017 and was retained.”

According to the Governor, government is fully conscious of the pains and frustrations being currently experienced by the people, as a result of the existing restrictions and limitations, especially by those whose daily survival depends on daily wage such as menial workers, artisans and traders.

Governor Akeredolu said the food palliative measures which the state has commenced distributing was to further alleviate the difficulties and pains of the people.