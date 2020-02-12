Sharing Hope Foundation trains UNIMEDTH’s Doctors, Nurses on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation

By Mary Agidi

Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC) in collaboration with Sharing Hope Foundation from the University of California San Diego has organized workshop trainings on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The Medical Missionaries were in Ondo State for the second time to render free services, being facilitated by the Wife of the State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to build capacity for doctors and nurses working under the facilities.

In his remarks while playing host to the team of foreign medical experts from the United States of America, under the auspices of Sharing Hope Foundation, Dr. Oluwole Ige, the Chief Medical Director said the program was designed to enhance clinical knowledge in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Truma Life Support (ATLS), and Update Course in Anesthesia and Critical Care.

Ige appreciated the team for its humanitarian gesture to Ondo state and he urged the UNIMEDTHC medical personnel to cascade the knowledge gained from the training to other healthcare providers.

The CMD said the training was to help the teaching hospital in delivering qualitative healthcare service to the public and the knowledge received from the workshop would be an added advantage to the teaching hospital.

Dr. Emeka Ayanwu, the team leader of Sharing Hope Foundation expressed his delight at the progress of the training, saying the training program had been a continuous exercise since 2019 in Ondo state.

added that the training would be a platform to train the trainers which will enhance health care services.

According to Dr. Emeka, the goal of their medical visit was to impart knowledge and improve service in the area of critical care unit and emergency in our various hospitals.

He mentioned that in 2019 when they visited, the medical team donated equipment and medical consumables to the state for medical surgeries and more so, they are donating again this year to celebrate 2020 world cancer day.