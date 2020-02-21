Saka Ogunleye Inspects Road Projects in Akure, Charges Contractors To Speed Up Work

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye on Thursday embarked on a tour of road project sites in Akure, the state capital. In company of his Natural Resources counterpart, Honourable Tayo Oluwatuyi and engineers in the Ministry, Mr. Ogunleye visited the Osupa/Alafia road, Oluwatuyi/Ijoka road, Court of Appeal/Signature road and Shoprite/Oda road. The team also inspected the Olu Foam and Lafe Inn roads, which are in deplorable State.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, Mr. Ogunleye remarked that his visit was to give the contractors moral booster and see the level of work done so far.

“I am here to get first hand information by seeing things for myself. Secondly, my visit is to give the contractors some encouragement and inspiration and give them a little nudge to fast track the works, so as to finish them in time and get them delivered to the people.

We cannot afford not to do the yearnings of our people. Only the best is good enough for them as they have suffered neglect for a very long time.”

In his reaction, Commissioner for Natural Resources, Honourable Tayo Oluwatuyi said Governor Akeredolu had written his name in gold in Akure.

“I am full of joy for the massive remarkable road construction exercise going on in Akure. This is the first time we have a governor, who wants to put Akure at par with other States capitals infra structurally.”

At Osupa road, where the tour took off, the Works Commissioner told the engineer to put finishing touches to the Aquinas College main gate and the entrance of the School church. They also checked the old roundabout at CAC Oke Isegun.

From there, the team inspected the bridge being constructed at Oluwatuyi road before proceeding to the culvert on Prestige road linking Ijoka to Sijuade Hospital. The culvert had collapsed a few months ago, thereby making it impossible for motorists and motorcyclists pass through to and fro either end.

When the Commissioner visited the area then, he promised that the culvert would fixed.

Thereafter, they went to Ijoka road, where the inspectiin was terminated at Oke Obere. Mr. Ogunleye explained that the road is the second route linking Idanre with the outside world, adding that over 7kilometres of the Idanre end had been completed.

They equally visited the Appeal Court/Signature road before rounding the tour off of completed and ongoing road construction sites in the state capital at Oda road.

The Project Manager, Engineer Fayose, who conducted the visitors round said as soon as the drainages are done with, the median would be put in place preparatory to the process of laying asphalt.