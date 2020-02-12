Regional Security: Ondo Approves ‘Operation Amotekun’ Bill

The Ondo State Executive Council Wednesday approved a draft bill of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps codenamed “Operation Amotekun”.

The bill will be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny after which it would be passed into law.

Commissioner for information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo said this in a statement in Akure.

Ojogo said ” ln an exhaustive session of deliberations, Council took time to peruse every detail contained in the Bill that was presented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola Olawoye, SAN. and now ready to be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage.

“The Draft Bill has 6 Parts and 44sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed have been adequately looked into.

“This is even as Traditional Rulers will now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit pursuant to its passage into law by the State Assembly.

“Government finds it pertinent to reiterate that this laudable initiative is aimed at complementing the efforts of the Nation’s security agencies.

”It is also necessary to encourage the good people of Ondo State to take maximum advantage of this opportunity.