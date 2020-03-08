Read full text of Ondo first lady’s international women’s day celebration 2020 speech

A KEYNOTE ADDRESS DELIVERED BY THE WIFE OF THE ONDO STATE GOVERNOR, HER EXCELLENCY,

ARABINRIN BETTY ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU ON THE OCCASION OF THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S

DAY CELEBRATION 2020

On behalf of the First Lady of Ondo State, our mother and mentor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu,

I want to specially wish every woman here today a happy International Women’s Day (IWD). Last year, the IWD celebration was remarkable for two reasons. First, it was the first time IWD was celebrated at

the same time across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ondo State. Second, IWD 2019 marked the introduction of the Solayo initiative by Her Excellency to promote safe motherhood among our

women.

This year, we are building on this new legacy that prioritizes women in grassroots areas and promotes good health-seeking behaviours among pregnant women. This new approach for the IWD celebration in

Ondo State is vital and preferred for so many reasons. It establishes the importance of IWD to women and raises awareness about the event which is marked on March 8th, every year. So, one important information every women here today must take home is that IWD is celebrated on this date every year and it is an opportunity to celebrate women all over the world.

In addition, I want to say here categorically that Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is deliberate and

passionate about the issues of women in this State and one of such issues is maternal mortality.

If you look around you, you will discover that there are more pregnant women here today. This is not a coincidence, but a purposive action to gather 1000 pregnant women across the 18 LGAs who will receive free Solayo birth kits. This is one way the First Lady is working to reduce the number of women in Ondo State who die as a result of patronizing unskilled birth attendants. Most of you know that among others, inability to afford essential birth materials required by a health centre is a major reason pregnant women go to other places to have their babies. Sadly, some of these women may not be lucky, and lose

their lives or the life of the new-born or both. We do not want this in Ondo State and we will always recommend that all pregnant women go to a health centre for delivery. Hence, Her Excellency is

providing free birth kits for 50 pregnant women in this LGA. These Solayo birth kits contain all the essential materials you will need when it is time for you to give birth.

When you get one today, please ensure you take it along to the health centre when the time comes.

I am happy to also add that promoting safe motherhood among our women through the provision of Solayo birth kits will henceforth now become the highpoint of the IWD celebration in Ondo State, having

been initiated in 2019 and hopefully will be sustained years ahead. We are all lucky to have a First Lady who is concerned about the health of our women and continuously strives to ensure that grassroots women are not left behind. Let me also congratulate all the beneficiaries of the Solayo birth kits for the IWD 2020 celebration.

Finally, I want to thank our mother, the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for this opportunity to represent her here today. We pray that God will continue to give her more wisdom to

carry out her numerous initiatives geared towards improving the lives of Ondo State Women.

Once again, Happy International Women’s Day!