Rainbow coalition for Aketi

By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

It was commendations galore yesterday at the AKETI CAMPAIGN OFFICE, Akure when various groups numbering 27 trouped out for the formal inauguration of AKETI GROUPS COALITION.

AKETI GROUPS COALITION ( AGC ) is the umbrella body of the various groups working for the re-election of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as Ondo State Governor.

Setting the ball rolling was the Director General of AGC Rt Hon Victor Olabintan who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Strategy said the three years governance of Akeredolu is unprecedented in terms of roads construction, renovation of public primary Schools, health and prompt payment of civil servant salaries compared to the eight years of the last administration.

According to Olabintan, given the availability of resources, “Akeredolu has been trying his best in putting up good and stardard infrastructural development across the state”.

Continuing, the former speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly said “as a friend of the civil servants, Arakunrin’s vision for Ondo State must be realized” .

Hon Morenike Alaka, Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Mobilization Ondo South, spoke on behalf of women that Ondo State women believed so much in Akeredolu, ” we are perfectly satisfied” .

To Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, he said the IBI GIGA GRASSROOT NETWORK-ONDO SOUTH that he’s leading is “stragetically working to uproot PDP in Ondo South Senatoral, and Akeredolu winning for the second term is a done deal” .

He equally commended Akeredolu on his leadership qualities saying, “Arakunrin, your zeal to drive change through inclusive leadership and resilient spirit leaves a legacy that continue to attract and inspire people like us, and we will continue to preach your message of hope to our people” .

While the Deputy Governor Alfred Agboola Ajayi preached on unity of purpose as he equally encouraged the various groups to be good ambassadors and to also intensified more on Door to Door mobilization.

While applauding the various voluntary groups working for his re-election, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said what the various groups are doing was worthy of praise.

“The excitement in your faces today tell the story of goodness and my prayer is that God will continue to take you higher and higher in Jesus Mighty Name” , the governor said.

Continued, Akeredolu said “we are confident of victory both in the primary and the real election because our people have made up their minds to vote massively for the Governor they trust… from what is happening across the state, we are much prepared this time around and by God’s grace we will win the elections” .

“The force in you ( the various groups ) is too much, we are more than conqueror….let the antagonists continue with their dream, soon they will face the reality of the futility of their aspirations.. they will be talking and we will be working because that’s what we set out to do” , he further said.