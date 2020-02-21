President Buhari to commission Ore Fly Over, Industrial Park as Gov Akeredolu Marks 3rd Anniversary

By Funmilola Afolabi

As part of activities to mark the 3rd anniversary of Ondo state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in office, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the Ore Flyover and industrial park.

The chairman of the anniversary planning committee and commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa who made this known during the press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre, Adegbemile, Akure, added that President Muhammad Buhari, alongside the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a host of other imminent personalities will commission key projects across the senatorial districts of the state.

Mr Wale Akinterinwa who was represented by the commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo said the 11 day activities starts on Friday, February 21 with a pre -event press briefing and a movie screening and ends on Friday, March 6 with Mr Governor’s dinner with High Network Individuals (HNIs) of Ondo state origin in Lagos.

The commissioner who reeled out some achievements of the present administration said its become pertinent to celebrate the governor due to his unrelenting wish to develop the state.

“That is why we feel convinced to roll out the drums to celebrate with our people and showcase a few of our efforts in translating the 5-Point Agenda of Mr. Governor into concrete dividends of democracy, especially in the areas of infrastructural expansion and rehabilitation, community and rural development, economic empowerment and social investments, human capital development, to mention a few among others”.

The breakdown of the event is as follows:

DAY I- Friday, 21st Feb. 2020

Pre-Event Press-Briefing by Chairman and Members of Anniversary Planning Committee

(ii)Movie: Tenants in the House

by Dr. Wale Okediran

Day 2- Sat. 22nd Feb. 2020

(i)Visit to Key Project Sites by Team of Media Executives

(ii)Mr. Governor’ s Parley with Media Executives

Day 3- Sun. 23rd Feb. 2020

State Broadcast by Mr. Governor

(ii)Command Performance: ‘People of the River’

DAY 4- Monday, 24th Feb. 2020

Commissioning/Inspection/ Flagging-off of Projects across Senatorial Districts

DAY 5- Tuesday 25th Feb. 2020

Commissioning/Inspection/ Flagging-off of Projects across Senatorial Districts (Mr. President to Commission Ore Flyover and Industrial Park)

DAY 6- Wed, 26th Feb. 2020

(i)Commissioning/Inspection/ Flagging-off of Projects across Senatorial Districts

DAY 7- Thur. 27th Feb. 2020

Anniversary Lecture

Topic: The Nigerian Federalism Imbroglio: A Pragmatic Approach

Book Presentation

(ii)Commissioning of Projects Continues

DAY 8- Friday, 28th Feb. 2020

Commissioning of Projects Continues

(ii)Jumat Service

(iii)Musical Concert

DAY 9- Sat., 29th Feb. 2020

Anniversary Mega Rally

(ii)Anniversary Dinner

DAY 10- Sunday, 1st Mar. 2020

Interdenominational Service/Thanksgiving

(ii)An Evening with Mr. Governor

DAY 11- Fri. 6th Mar., 2020

Mr. Governor’s Dinner with HNIs of Ondo State origin in Lagos

Other members of the 3rd anniversary planning committee present at the press briefing include chairman Ondo state universal basic education board (SUBEB) Princess Oladunni Odu, Ondo state commissioner for women affairs and social development, Mrs Titilola Adeyemi, SSA to governor Akeredolu on security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, Chairman OSRC TV, Orange FM and Alalaye, Hon. Kunle Adebayo among others.