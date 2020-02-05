PMB greets Akinwumi Adesina on 60th birthday



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday, February 6, 2020, extending good wishes and prayers of Nigerians for longer life and greater heights.

The President in a statement by his special adviser media , Femi Adesina joined staff, directors of the Bank and affiliated multilateral institutions in celebrating the milestone and innumerable contributions of the former Minister of Agriculture to development in Nigeria, Africa and the global family, with his expertise and wisdom.

President Buhari affirmed that the AfDB president demonstrates uncommon leadership qualities of modesty and foresight in tackling the challenges of hunger and poverty in Africa, and exudes an unusual positive energy in devising policies, deploying resources and rallying leaders to improve the continent’s human development index.

The President congratulated Dr Adesina for the many recognitions and awards over the years, both at home and abroad, urging him to stay focused on serving humanity with his talent, treasures and time, through which he has brought much pride to Nigeria and the continent.

As the former Minister of Agriculture turns 60, President Buhari shares in the excitement, praying that the almighty God will grant him good health and strength to realize his dreams for Nigeria and Africa.