PHOTOS: Gov Akeredolu, his wife, others at Service of Songs for Ondo First Lady’s late mother

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and other members of his family at the service of songs in honor of the Late Nneoma Dora Chinyere Anyanwu, the mother of the First Lady held at the Ahannanyereugo Villa, Umuegolu- Umuikea Emeabiam Owerri West LGA, Imo State on Thursday, 12th March, 2020.

The deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, Members of the state executive council and other dignitaries also attended the service of songs.

