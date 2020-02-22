Owo declares total support for Akeredolu’s re-election

The people of Owo in Owo local government area of Ondo State, on Friday converged at the Methodist Primary school field to declare their total support for their son, who is also the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The people, who trooped out in large number at an event tagged, “Owo Is Ready For Aketi”, declared their total support for the reelection of Governor Akeredolu.

The talk about a physician not being honoured in his homeland was rubbished on Friday as the people of the ancient town trooped out to honour a son who has done them proud by giving governance a new meaning in the state.

Hon. Femi Osedinbola, who spoke on behalf of the people, said Owo and the state at large has never had it so good in the history of governance in the state.

He said the various developmental projects of the Akeredolu administration has made it important for him to be reelected to enable him do more.

While declaring the total support of the people of the town for the second term bid of the Governor, Osedinbola said Akeredolu has made the people of the ancient town proud.

Governor Akeredolu, who appreciated the people, said his administration will continue to deliver on its electoral promises.

According to him, the welfare of the people and the development of the state is very paramount to his administration.

