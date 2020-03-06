Ondo State News

Ore industrial Hub has given hope to Nigeria – Fayemi

ondoevents 6 hours ago
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Friday hailed the vision of his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the newly commissioned Ore Industrial Hub.

Governor Fayemi said while some have been mouthing Industrialisation with little or no result, the Ore Industrial hub gives the hope that Nigeria can return to economic prosperity.

The Governor spoke as the guest lecturer at the 8th Distinguished Guest Lecture/5th Founder’s Day of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

Governor Fayemi also praised Akeredolu’s stand and commitment to the formation of the Southwest Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

He described as illogical and false the belief in certain quarters that only the Federal Government can provide security.

