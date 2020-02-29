Ondo to Start Assembling Cars: First Set to be Ready by June – Ajipe

By Funmilola Afolabi

Ondo state is to start assembling cars in the Linyi industrial hubnsituated at Ore, in Odigbo local government area of the state with the first assembled truck to be delivered in June, this year.

Chief Alex Ajipe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Klick Konnect Network and Business Consultant to Ondo State Government made this known while speaking to online journalists in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, Ondo state was given the license for an automobile assembly plant in November, last year and the first consignment from China will be arriving the state next month.

The project is going to kick off with 200 trucks and the plant is expected produce a wide range of automobile products such as trucks, SUVs, Salon cars among others.

“By the grace of Almighty God, the first consignment will arrive in March, with the clearing and everything, by the end of march we should have the consignment here. We are starting with 200 trucks. By May/June, I can take you there to see the first assembled truck in Ondo state. We got the license last November by the help of Mr Governor “.

He revealed that there are about 2,000 investors ready to do business with the state adding that hub would generate more than 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities when working at its full capacity.

He said “ through cassava revolution programme which has engaged twenty thousand cassava farmers will have a modular processors. This processors will help dry the water content of cassava to the betterment of cassava farmers. This processors will be in 15 locations but we are starting with five, in Ogbagi, Emure-Ile in Owo, Omotoso, Ilu-Abo. When you take your cassava there, it washes it, dry it, measure it and pay you, so, you can see that everybody will feel the benefits of the industrial hub”.

The Manager of the Industrial Hub commended Governor Akeredolu for his commitment towards taking Ondo State to its peak, saying that the integrity of the Governor has increased their speed.

” We are already processing the license for Okeluse cement factory. By the grace of God, before the end of the year, we will get the license from the federal government and we will generate one thousand tones of cement on daily basis. We are also working on Okeluse ethanol factory.

Chief Ajipe while refuting claims that he was collecting money on behalf of the state government, said they only monitored government properties and blocked loopholes which has aided the increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“What we do for Ondo state is to monitor, is to block loopholes and we have achieved that. What we ensure is that you don’t take government properties especially in the area of forestry and all that, and to a reasonable extent that has actually culminated into increase of IGR.”

“Take for example, in the ministry of Natural Resources, when we got there in 2017, the annual IGR generation was about 400 million naira, that first year we increased it to 800 million naira. What we did was just to ask questions”, he said.