Ondo State Integrated Into The New “TIN”

Ondo State has integrated into the new National Tax Identification Number (TIN) that would capture all tax payers in the state with each of them issued a Tax Clearance Certificate with personal TIN number.

The Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS), Mr Tolu Adegbie disclosed this during a courtesy visit and presentation of TIN certificate to the State Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye in his office in Akure.

Mr Adegbie noted that the new tax certificate also integrated many personal data of the bearer including his or her personal bank account.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye commended the Chairman and his management team for the outstanding increase in the internally generated revenue of the state since his assumption of office, which he said had not only safe the state from its financial predicaments but also brought a lot of development to the state.

Mr Aragbaiye noted that with the TIN attached to the operation of the individual personal bank account it would be difficult to evade tax by the people, saying that if higher the number of people pay tax the burden on those that are paying would be less.

He enjoined the State Revenue Service to intensify sensitization of the public on the new development and the need for the people to fulfill their obligations to the government, adding that the large population of the people in the state should be an advantage to improving the generation of the state.

The Head of Service and some Permanent Secretaries were presented with their Tax Clearance Certificate.