ONDO NAWOJ BEGINS SPONSORSHIP OF INDIGENT STUDENTS

As parts of its contribution to Societal development, The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Ondo State has taken up the Educational sponsorship of some indigent students for the period of their secondary Education.

The gesture which is coming under the Association’s EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT INITIATIVE is aimed at ensuring that no child is deprieved of Education because of Poverty.

At the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of the initiative, Chairperson on NAWOJ in Ondo State, Mrs Doris Olumoko explained the association was worried by the high rate of school drop outs occasioned by the inability of their parent to pay their tuition fees and provide other educational needs.

She explained, that, the pen jewels immediately swing into action to provide succour for the students and keep them in school by taking up the responsibility of their Education.

The benefitting students for the pilot of the project were picked from selected public schools in some remote areas of Ondo state after due consultation with their Principals and teachers to ascertain those who were worse hit by poverty.

Dignitaries at the event, lauded the noble initiative of NAWOJ and urged development partners to support the cause.

The Ondo NAWOJ EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT INITIATIVE will continue to enlist more students as beneficiaries in all the eighteen local government areas of the state.