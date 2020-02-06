Ondo LG Poll: Margaret Akinsuroju emerges Odigbo APC flag-bearer

The much awaited All Progressives Congress Local Government Primary election exercise in Odigbo Local Government Council Area of Ondo State has been concluded in a free and fair atmosphere with Mrs Margaret Akinsuroju emerging the winner.

After a consensus, all the aspirants unanimously adopted Mrs Akinsuroju as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming Local Government election in Ondo State.

Mrs Margaret Akinsuroju appreciated governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his wife for their unalloyed supports while she also commended the State Party Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and all other stakeholders for their leadership styles.

She also appreciated all other aspirants of the party for their cooperation and good conduct before, during and after the primary.

While also appreciating the APC Chairman in Odigbo Local Government and all members of the party, Mrs Akinsuroju promised the council members good dividends of democracy.

She reiterated her willingness to mobilize the whole Odigbo Local Government for the re election of governor Rotimi Akerdolu in office.