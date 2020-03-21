ONDO IS STILL FREE OF CORONAVIRUS –HEALTH COMMISSIONER

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro has disclosed that the result of the suspected case for Corona virus in the state came out negative, hence, the State is still maintaining a corona virus free status.

The Commissioner said the result of the blood sample of the suspect that was sent for Corona virus screening came out negative yesterday evening .

Dr Adegbenro said there is then no cause for panic but that it is not yet uhuru as all hands must be on deck to forestall it’s outbreak in the state.

He appealed to stakeholders to maintain personal and environmental hygiene , wash hands regularly with soap and water, use hand Sanitizers,avoid being in an environment where there are more than ten people, avoid unnecessary traveling especially interstate,to prevent the outbreak in the state.

Earlier, as a preventative measure, the State Government has met with religious leaders in the State, to rub minds on how to prevent gathering for religious purposes as a strategy to forestall the outbreak of the deadly virus and stem the tide if there is outbreak eventually.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said preventative measures which he described as the antidote to the outbreak and spread of the corona virus , is of utmost necessity as even nations that are referred to as world giants have shut down their countries both economically and socially because of the corona virus which is threatening to wipe out the entire human race.

Dr Adegbenro said social distancing is now compulsory, so, heads of religious organizations should discourage gathering of more than ten people, handshake, holding hands to pray, using the same Holy Communion Cup amongst others.

He called on the federal government to rise up to the challenge of preventing and stemming the tide as the financial burden is beyond the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said it is not the will of government to inconvenience people by restricting movement and gathering ,

but that it is a drastic measure that must be taken in the overall interest of all.

He promised that the State Government will not rest on its oars to protect residents by preventing the outbreak in the state.

Some religious leaders who spoke include : Pst Umar Idris, Bishop Olufemi Bankole, Rev. Stephen Fagbemi, Rt.Rev. Akomolafe, Rev. Nelson Fadoju amongst others and they all pledged their support for the government while tasking the government to be up and doing to protect the citizenry.

They charged the government to step up sensitisation on the need to play the game according to the rules.