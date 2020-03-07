ONDO HEALTH COMMISSIONER SENSITISES MUSLIM FAITHFULS, SAYS CORONAVIRUS NOT CAUSED BY SIN

The Ondo State Commissioner Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro has debunked insinuations that Corona virus is caused by sin and a punishment from God.

Dr Adegbenro said COVID 19 is a viral infection caused by micro organisms and an upper respiratory tract infection that can result in respiratory failure and eventual death of its victim.

The Health Commissioner made this statement while sensitising Muslim faithfuls at the Central Mosque Akure, during the Jumat service.

He said the menace of the virus started late last year in China and has spread to over fifty one countries with its death toll increasing by the day as no cure has been fund.

He explained that it is flu-like in nature with visible symptoms such as; fever, cough, running nose among others.

He urged them to do everything possible to prevent it’s outbreak in the state by avoiding

being in crowded places, unnecessary traveling, body contact and engage in personal hygiene such as; constant hand washing using soap under running water, sneezing and coughing in an handkerchief or flexed elbow etc.

The Chief Imam Akure, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Yayi Akorede said Islam teaches cleaniness of body and environment hence it should not be difficult for the Muslim to live by Corona virus preventive measures.

Shiekh.Moshood Kewuyemi the Mufasir of Akure and environs who prayed to God to help Nigeria contain the spread of the virus, said most of such infirmity is caused by sin and a punishment from Allah.

He added that the Chief Imam had started sensitisation at the mosque to forestall it’s outbreak in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner had done similar sensitisation at Ansar-ud-een Central Mosques ,Araromi,Akure where he also donated hand sanitizers for the use of worshippers.

The Chairman Ansar-ud-een society of the Ansar-ud-een Central Mosque, Alhaji Tajudeen Adepoju appealed to the Muslim community to abide by the don’ts and take all necessary precautions to forestall it’s outbreak the state.

He thanked the commissioner for taking the campaign to worship places while promising to continue to spread the gospel.