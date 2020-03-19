Ondo Govt To sensitise Youth Ahead Of Nigeria Army Recruitment

Ondo State Government has expressed its readiness to partner the Nigeria Army in mobilizing for the forthcoming recruitment into the military.

The state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN made this known today while receiving the Nigeria Army Director of Recruitment, Resettlement, and Reserve, Brigadier Henry Akpan and his officers in his office in Akure, the state capital.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, while appreciating the efforts and sacrifices of the army in the sustenance of Nigeria, called on Nigerian Army not to compromise in the recruitment exercise.

According to him, the government would support the military to enlighten able-bodied youths who are mentally and physically fit to be enlisted to the army.

He whoever called on the army to ensure that those to be recruited in the state are genuinely from Ondo State, adding that a situation where people from other states would present forged state of origin certificate to get slots should not be encouraged.

While noting that the tasks of the military daunting, the governor used the occasion to call on the people to pray for its success.

‘As a matter of policy, the government should try and imbibe the spirit. Whether you are a Christian or Muslim, every day, you must continue to pray for the military instead of attacking them that they are not doing enough, ‘ the governor said.

Earlier in his address the army Director of Recruitment, Brig. Gen. Henry Akpan has solicited the support of government and people of the state in sensitizing the public ahead of the forthcoming recruitment into the Nigeria Army.

Akpan disclosed that the sensitization and enlightenment campaign tour was informed by the desire of the Nigeria Army to keep Nigerian abreast of it’s current approach to the training of its personnel.

In his words, ‘it is aimed at educating our brothers and sisters, citizens of Ondo State of the current Nigeria Army Approach to the training of its personnel, those serving and those we intend to recruit into the system.’

‘It is also sequel to the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieut. Gen. Tukur Buratai, that special force training concept should be incorporated into the Nigeria Army training and that means all personnel in Nigeria Army and those we intend to recruit into the system must undergo special force training,” Akpan added.