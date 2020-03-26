Ondo Govt. to enforce precautionary restrictions to prevent Coronavirus — Health Commissioner

The Ondo State Government is set to enforce and ensure compliance to restrictions and rules, laid down to prevent outbreak of corona virus in the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro made this known at the meeting of the Inter ministarial Committee to update members on latest developments.

Dr Adegbenro said with the current trend in the country and the fact that almost all neighboring states now have confirmed cases, is a cause for concern and a call for enforcement of laid down rules and regulations to forestall it’s outbreak in the state.

He said it is not business as usual as the government has directed it’s Special Task Force and Security Agencies in the state to ensure and enforce compliance where people are defiant.

The Health Commissioner highlighted constant hand washing as a very effective antidote to forestall the outbreak, while directing all offices,both public and private, to provide Wash Stations and alcohol based Hand Sanitizers in their establishment.

He added that the government has closed down all schools in the state and no gathering for lesson during this period is allowed.

Dr Adegbenro further added that government has banned all social, political and religious gatherings as well restrict interstate traveling.

He also said those on grade levels 1-12 have been asked to stay at home, Markets also closed down, only those selling food,water and medicals allowed to open.

The Commissioner disclosed that the government is working hard to put screening centers in the three senatorial districts as a proactive measure.

He appreciated Pressmen and the Media for doing a good job in the area of sensitisation while appealing for more in the interest all.

The Health Commissioner said the Governor has directed all members of his Exco.to go to their constituency to sensitise them on the challenge ahead and the reason they have to cooperate with the government so they can save themselves and others.

He added that the Governor’s Special Task force and all Security Agencies in the State have all been saddled with enforcing laid down rules to forestall the outbreak of the deadly virus in the state.

The Chairman of the Governor’s Special Taskforce, Dr Doyin Odebowale lamented the non compliance of over 40% of religious groups to the rules laid down by government but promised that leaders of such groups will be decisively dealt with.

He recalled that some schools disobeyed and owners of such schools have been appropriately sanctioned while promising that the Task Force will leave no stone unturned to ensure there is no outbreak of Corona Virus in the State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo said the country is currently in a war situation and people’s rights may be trampled upon in the cause of safeguarding the lives and health of all.

Buttressing the need for residents of the state to join hands with the government and obey all laid down rules, a Professor of Virology at the University of Medical Sciences, Prof. Michael Odimayo said the World is in a critical situation, where even the world’s developed nations are groaning under the corona virus burden, hence no sacrifice should be too much to make, to forestall it’s outbreak in the state.