Ondo Govt closes all borders over coronavirus

Having observed the trend in respect of COVID-19 and the pos­sibility of its unde­terminable spread, the Government of Ondo State has ordered the closure of its borders with the neig­hbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko­gi, Edo and Elefon, our coastal border with Ogun which in the recent past, has witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun.

This order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6.­00 pm on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020. Secu­rity operatives as well as monitoring te­ams have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­-19 incursion into Ondo State.

To His Glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed ca­se of COVID-19. This is an uncommon Grace Government and ind­eed, the people must not take for grante­d.

As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immea­surable Grace and co­ntinuous Favour, Gov­ernment hereby decla­res a 3-day period of fasting and prayers commencing from Th­ursday, 2nd to Satur­day, 4th April for Ondo State and the co­untry at large.

Government therefore, urges the good peo­ple of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexora­ble in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic.

May God sustain His Grace upon Ondo Stat­e.

Donald Ojogo

Hon Commissioner for Information and Or­ientation