Ondo Governor’s wife narrates her cancer experience at UI Symposium

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu joins Professors of Medicine at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan to discuss the challenge of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), in Nigeria.

Mrs. Akeredolu was invited as the Chief Panelist at the 50th annual Symposium and journal launch, with the theme, “Non-Communicable Diseases in the Nigerian Society: Shedding light on the Silhouettes”, organised by the Dokita Editorial board of the college, held at Paul Hendrick’s lecture theatre, UCH.

Analysing the feat she achieved in the campaign against breast cancer, the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, said affirmatively that Nigeria had enough human resources and brains to combat cancer and other life-threatening health challenges.

Mrs. Akeredolu who hinted that she was treated at the UCH, however lamented that there was no enabling environment for cancer treatment in Nigeria despite the availability of human resources.

She emphasised the need for attitudinal change towards life threatening diseases when diagnosed, noting that what she immediately sought medical attention when she was diagnosed with breast have, rather than believing it was a spiritual attack.

Mrs. Akeredolu surrounded by the Professors to unveil 39th edition of Dokita Journal.

Mrs. Akeredolu condemned the level of stigmatisation against breast cancer survivors, which, according to her, had subjected many of them to withdraw to their shell instead of joining the awareness campaign.

Charging the medical students to join volunteering organisations like BRECAN, the wife of the governor expressed happiness that concerned individuals who weren’t cancer victims now shared the dream of cancer advocacy.

The chairman of the event, and immediate past Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole commended management of the college for sustaining the Dokita Editorial board, describing it as a tradition of academic excellence that exposed young ones to research publications.

Represented by Prof. Mayowa Owolabi, Adewole noted that non-communicable diseases had become important, affirming that it was a leading cause of death and disability.

He added that everyone was at the risk of NCDs, and that actions to tame it was individuals’ business, while recommending that good diet and exercise be inculcated in individual’s lifestyle habits right from childhood as NDCs’ prevention.

The Chief Host and Provost, College of Medicine, UI, Prof. E. Olapade-Olaopa said the Dokita Editorial board was aimed at meeting societal need in addressing important health problems.

Students of UI College of Medicine

He noted that the theme of the symposium was apt considering the level of negligence given non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, which he claimed account for 70% deaths in Nigeria.

Speaking on “Engaging Trends in the prevention and management of NCDs Precision Medicine in Nigeria”, Prof Oluyemi Akinloye also affirmed that Non-communicable Diseases killed more than 36million people each year.

He hinted that the rise of NCDs had been driven by primary risks including tobacco use, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diet.

According to him, if necessary precautionary measure wasn’t put in place, cancer incidents would be trippled in the next decade.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who unveiled the 39th edition of Dokita Journal, was however presented with an award of humanitarian service for her numerous contributions to societal development through her various initiatives.