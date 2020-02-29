Ondo first lady spreads BEMORE’s tentacles, introduces initiative to Ibadan girls

In a bid to achieve the dream of breeding the next generation of female leaders in the fields of technology and politics, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu has extended her BEMORE Empowered initiative for Girlsnaija to Oyo State.

As part of the preparations for this year’s edition of the Summer Bootcamp, Mrs Akeredolu along with her BEMORE team held an open day with BEMORE girls, an interactive session with hundreds of secondary school girls in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at Oritamefa Baptist Model school.

Addressing the students and the parents in attendance, Mrs. Akeredolu acquainted them with the benefits and knowledges inherent in the two weeks training.

She explained that the Summer Bootcamp intended to elevate the status of women by instilling confidence into the minds of the young girls, and teach them self-awareness.

She expressed concern about the gender gap in this age of technology, noting that the Bootcamp aimed to brigde the gap.

Ondo State First Lady enlightened the girl children and their parents on the possibility of changing the narrative of ill-treatment meted out to the womenfolk, by starting with the young ones whose minds were not yet manipulated which BEMORE stands to achieve.

She informed them of the Taekwondo training which she described as very important to save young girls from the errant men who recently developed increased pleasure in harassing girls, sexually.

She encouraged them to be their sister’s keeper, which is one of the trainings at the Summer Bootcamp, while appealing to parents not to handle girl-child as less important than the boy.

The BEMORE Founder assured the parents of life-changing experiences and trainings if they register their daughters for the programme come August 2020.

Olori Adeleye of Oka-Akoko and the Olori Aanuoluwapo Adeyemi of Alaafin Oyo at the event with Mrs Akeredolu

event featured presentations by the BEMORE girls who have distinguished themselves in different areas of skills they acquired during the bootcamp.

A video presentation by the wife of the immediate past President of the United States of America, Michelle Obama encouraging women to be more than what society assumed them to be, was relayed to the students to corroborate Mrs Akeredolu’s advocacy.