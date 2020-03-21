Ondo 2020: Jimoh Ibrahim assures Akeredolu of victory in his is second term bid

Nigerian business mogul and politician, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR), has said the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will be re-elected for a second term in office.

Ibrahim, who spoke on Saturday March 21, 2020, during the foundation laying ceremony of the University of Fortune, in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area, said the Governor will be back to commission the buildings in the institution in his second term in office.

The business mogul said he will expend every means possible to complete the buildings and kick-start academic activities in the institution to make the Akeredolu administration proud.

He said: ”If for nothing, I will do your administration proud by making sure that this University is built within a limited time. When you come back again, you are coming to commission this edifice as Governor of Ondo State.

“I don’t need to tell you that if the Governor is coming back to commission this place, it can’t be less than the next one year and I have pronounced as the Araba of Osooro.”

Ibrahim described Akeredolu as a working Governor, adding that his works are unprecedented.