Ondo 2020: Igala community in Ondo declares support for Akeredolu

Indigenes of Igala in Kogi State residing in Ondo State, under the umbrella of Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA), have pledged their support for the second term bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The ICDA, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Adamu, said they are happy to identify with the Governor and also congratulate him on his meaningful and purposeful programs.

The group described the programs embarked upon by the Akeredolu administration as people-oriented and geared towards peace, development and progress of the people of the state.

The group spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu thanked the group for its support, while thanking the people for their support in the 2016 election.

The Governor also appreciated the roles of the Igala people in the economic growth of the state, adding that their farming activities are adding value to the economy of the state.

He urged them to continue to live peacefully with the people.