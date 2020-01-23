Olowa Meets Yoruba Traditional Council Leaders in Ghana, Calls For Synergy, Common Goal

The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede at the weekend met with the leaders of the Yoruba Traditional Council in Ghana.

The monarch who arrived the Kotoka International Airport was accompanied by other traditional rulers in Ondo State, Nigeria, and were received by HRH Alhaji Hamza Peregrino Brimah VIII, and other traditional leaders.

Oba Agbede who was elated by the warm reception applauded the roles of the traditional leaders in Ghana at fostering unity among the Nigerians in Ghana, particularly the Yoruba community.

Members of the Yoruba Traditional Council in Ghana, when they met with Olowa of Igbara-Oke

He said the good reports that has been emanating about the exploit of Yoruba residents in Ghana is as a result of the true virtue of “Omoluabi” that the Yoruba exhibits and known for, and being of the source, Ile-Ife, cradle of Yoruba race and the spiritual house of all scion of Oduduwa.

He said, as traditional rulers, and descendants of Oduduwa, their is need for continued synergy, and for all to unite for a common goal towards the development of Yoruba race across the globe. He called on the Yoruba community in Ghana to give their unflinching support to the Traditional Council in the country to ensure oneness, and extend same to other Nigerians living in Ghana.

The leader of Yoruba Community in Ghana, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Hamza Peregrino Brimah VIII, commended Olowa of Igbara-Oke and his entourage for their visit and the fatherly roles the traditional rulers in Nigeria have been playing at ensuring sanctity in the traditional institutions in Nigeria, particularly, that of the Yoruba land.

Alhaji Peregrino said he was also happy to have received one of the prominent traditional rulers in Nigeria, who did not only come alone, but in company of other traditional rulers. He said, this shows that what they have been hearing about Olowa of Igbara-Oke was indeed a fact, about his stride at ensuring that the Yoruba traditional rulers are united and speak with one voice.

Also, the Youth Leader (Olori Odo) of Ghana, Alhaji Taofiki Wahab Afodun, who spoke on behalf of the youth said the youths are honoured to have around them Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom, all the way from Nigeria. He said they have heard much about Oba Agbede in the areas of promotion of Yoruba culture and traditions. He said he is one of the Traditional rulers in Nigeria that are using their resources in promoting the cultural heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers.

While appreciating the Yoruba Community in Ghana, the Onibuji of Ibuji land, who was in company of Olowa of Igbara-Oke, HRM Oba Folagbade Ojo said the traditional council in Nigeria are well pleased with the trend at which the Yoruba community in Diaspora, have been flying the colour of Nigeria flag in their various field of endeavours. He therefore urge the leadership of the traditional council in Ghana to continue to instill in the heart of all Yoruba residents in Ghana the true virtue of “Omoluabi”, which is the identity of the true sons and daughters of our progenitor, Oduduwa.