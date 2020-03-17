Oladunni Odu drums support for Akeredolu

By Ladi Okunniga ( Bombay ).

“The life of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu envices the importance of vision, focus, tenacity, wisdom and courage in leadership…iam very impressed with what our Governor is doing and because of his ongoing Laudable achievements, he deserve all our supports for re-election” .

Making this statement was Ondo State Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB ), Princess Oladunni Odu at the March edition of the monthly meeting of Okitipupa LG APC hosted by Igbisin-Ikoya-Oloto ward at the ancient town of Ikoya, the cradle of Ikale land.

According to Odu, “what count in governance is performance.. and Akeredolu busy schedule in terms of provision of social amenities should be appreciated by all and sundry, and it should supersede Political hustlings” .

“Akeredolu’s reputation as TALK and DO who is eager to confront challenges is highly noted and appreciated” , she further said.

“So, on behalf of the good people of Okitipupa LG APC, we reterate our resolve to give Akeredolu a resounding victory in the coming polls in the State” , Odu said .

And ahead of April 18 Local Government Election, the Royal Lady, equally canvassed for massive support for all APC candidates in the coming Election.

While thanking Akeredolu for renaming OSUSTECH to OLUSEGUN AGAGU UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY ( OAUSTECH ), the trained Lawyer equally enjoined the good loving people of Okitipupa LG and it environs to troop out in their large numbers to give maximum supports and appreciation to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as he visits the University for it’s 1st Convocation on March 21 and equally at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of University of Fortune, Igbotako the same day.

University of Fortune is owned by Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, a proud son of Ikale land.

Amongst those that graced the meeting are, Okitipupa LG APC party Chairman Hon Bode Ikulala, NMA President Professor Dayo Faduyile, Hon Igbekele Akinrinwa, Chief Ola Iwaeni, Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku, Hon Shoga Andrew, Hon Ola Oguntimehin, Princess Dupe Adetuwo and Hon Benson Akinbo.

Others are Hon Morenike Alaka, Hon Sunday Oyepitan, Hon Gbenga Arsenal Akinrinlola, Gbenga Osedele, Bombay Ladi-Okunniga, Mrs Lola Akinseloyin, Funke Kumuyi, Hon Funmi Alex Gbologe and Chief Arowojolu.

All the current LG Supervisors, the LG Executives, Wards Chairmen and Women Leaders are equally there.