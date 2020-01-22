Oladuni Odu appoints Mike Kuwoye as media aide

The chairman of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Princess Oladunni Odu has appointed Mike Kuwoye as aide in charge of media and publicity with the appointment taking immediate effect.

Princess Odu while relaying the cheering news at her office today in Akure charged Mike to always discharge his duty with due diligence as media personnel.

The SUBEB Boss furthered reminded him of the need why objectivity should be his core value in the process of discharging his duty as media aide.

Responding to his appointment, Kuwoye appreciated God and the SUBEB chairman, promising to live up to the expectations.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate my God, the SUBEB chairman, Princess Oladunni Odu and everyone who contributed to this new development in my life and I promise to live up to the billing of this new challenge.”