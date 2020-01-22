OJOGO LAUDS NAWOJ EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT INITIATIVE

Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo has lauded efforts of thr Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), Ondo State Council, for giving back to the society through its social responsibility goal by providing educational support for some selected students from five public secondary schools at the grassroots.

Speaking at the disbursement of fund to the beneficiaries of its educational support initiative, held at NUJ Press Centre, Adegbemile, Akure, the Commissioner who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Abiodun Alafe said the kind gesture of the women journalists would go a long way at assisting the students of the less privileged in the society, in pursuit of their educational career.

He appreciated the executive and entire members of the association for going to the grassroots to impact lives of some identified and selected students who are facing some educational challenges.

The Information Commissioner added that the state government would continue to prioritise education in the state and promised that his office would support NAWOJ in achieving its set goals.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Association in the State, Mrs. Doris Olumoko, said five public secondary schools were identified and two students from each school were picked to benefit from the educational support initiative of NAWOJ.

The schools include; CAC Comprehensive High School, Ijare, Alamo Grammar School, Iju, Community School, Imafon, Ilu-Abo High School, Ilu-Abo and Aponmu High School, Aponmu.

She added that the Association decided to take the challenge upon itself because every child deserves to be educated, believing it will complement government’s efforts in the education sector. She noted that government alone can not do it.

Mrs. Olumoko used the forum to call on corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to assist the less privileged in the society.

Cash gifts and books were presented to the beneficiaries.